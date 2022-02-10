Beijing Winter Games grand event pursuing development and prosperity, says European media

Xinhua) 08:45, February 10, 2022

BRUSSELS, Feb. 9 (Xinhua) -- The Beijing Winter Olympic Games is a grand event pursuing development and prosperity, a Brussels-based online media has commented.

China has always upheld the vision of hosting a green, inclusive, open and clean Winter Olympics, which is highly identical to the reform of the Olympics, said the article titled "Beijing Winter Games to write new chapter of peace, development."

"The Beijing Winter Games is the first one in history to power all its venues with green electricity, the first one in history to massively apply the carbon dioxide ice-making technology that generates almost no carbon emission, and the first one in history to comprehensively implement the IOC's sustainability policies in the realms of economy, environment and society," it said.

The new development philosophy featuring innovative, coordinated, green, open and shared development demonstrated at the Beijing Winter Games will inject a strong impetus into sustainable development of the world, it added.

