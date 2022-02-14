China's Xu Mengtao, Kong Fanyu reach finals in freeski women's aerials at Beijing 2022

Xinhua) 17:05, February 14, 2022

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

CHONGLI, Zhangjiakou, Feb. 14 (Xinhua) -- China's Xu Mengtao and Kong Fanyu both advanced to the finals from the freeski women's aerials qualification at Beijing 2022 here on Monday.

As the top six qualify directly for the finals in round one, 31-year-old Xu, who is making her fourth Olympic appearance, secured her spot with 101.10 points to rank third among the 24 skiers.

With the remainders to compete in round two for the other six berths, 28-year-old Kong got another final spot with 83.78 points, while 20-year-old Chinese Shao Qi failed to advance further.

Laura Peel of Australia led the qualification with 104.54 points. Ashley Caldwell of the United States scored 101.31 points to place second.

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Xu Mengtao of China competes during the freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Xiao Yijiu)

Xu Mengtao of China reacts during the freestyle skiing women's aerials qualification of Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at Genting Snow Park in Zhangjiakou, north China's Hebei Province, Feb. 14, 2022. (Xinhua/Fei Maohua)

(Web editor: Xia Peiyao, Hongyu)