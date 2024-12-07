We Are China

View of Yellow River in Shizuishan, China's Ningxia

Xinhua) 10:08, December 07, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on Dec. 4, 2024 shows a view of the Yellow River in Shizuishan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

