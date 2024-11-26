Tourism resort in China's Ningxia attracts people with unique culture
Tourists pose for photos with performers at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024.
The immersive performing arts town, also called Manpu Town, is a tourism resort attracting people with its unique Helan Mountain culture. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)
A performance is staged at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024.
A performer stages a show at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024.
A performance is staged at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024.
Tourists pose for photos with performers at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024.
A performance is staged to welcome tourists at an immersive performing arts town in Xixia District of Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Nov. 25, 2024.
