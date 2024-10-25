Wine-tourism destinations thrive in Ningxia's Helan Mountain

Tourists taste wine at a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024. The eastern foothill of Helan Mountain, with its dry climate and abundant sunshine, is acclaimed as a "golden zone" for grape cultivation and premium wine production. A collection of diverse wineries has created a "wine corridor" at the mountain's base, which is also home to several renowned scenic spots. (Xinhua/Mao Zhu)

Tourists taste wine at a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024.

This photo shows a view of the Dulaan Holiday Wine Stroll, a wine-themed complex, in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2024.

A staff member packs bottles of wine at a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024.

Staff members work at a vineyard in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024.

Tourists visit a winery in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 24, 2024.

Tourists walk at a park in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 23, 2024.

Tourists have fun at the Dulaan Holiday Wine Stroll, a wine-themed complex, in Yinchuan, northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region, Oct. 4, 2024.

