China's tightened control of dual-use exports to U.S. is reasonable: commerce ministry

Xinhua) 11:07, December 06, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China's decision to restrict exports of dual-use items to the United States in accordance with its laws and regulations is a reasonable move to safeguard its own security interests and fulfill international obligations such as non-proliferation, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

China firmly opposes the United States' moves to overstretch the concept of national security, abuse export control measures and engage in the unilateral bullying against Chinese companies, which are behaviors typical of economic coercion that seriously undermine global economic and trade order and disrupt the stability of the global industrial and supply chains, ministry spokesperson He Yadong told a press conference.

China's determination to promote high-level opening-up will not change, and it is willing to strengthen dialogue on export control with all parties to maintain the stability and smooth operations of the global industrial and supply chains, the spokesperson said.

When asked about the ministry's issuance of export licenses to Chinese antimony exporters, He said that multiple export license applications for antimony-related items had been received since Sept. 15 and are being reviewed in line with relevant procedures.

Exports that comply with related regulations will be approved, He said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)