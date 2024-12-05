Chinese official encourages U.S. financial institutions to deepen cooperation with China

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, meets with John Waldron, president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs Group, in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 4, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China welcomes more U.S. financial institutions and long-term capital to continue deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China, Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Wednesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with John Waldron, president and chief operating officer of Goldman Sachs Group, in Beijing.

China is fully implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC Central Committee's third plenary session, steadily advancing major measures to deepen comprehensive reform, and continuously expanding opening-up at a high level, He noted.

"We welcome more U.S. financial institutions and long-term capital, including Goldman Sachs Group, to continue deepening mutually beneficial cooperation with China, and to play a greater role in promoting the healthy development of China-U.S. relations," He said.

The Goldman Sachs Group is full of confidence in China's economy and future development, and is willing to continue expanding cooperation with China and making contributions to promoting U.S.-China economic and trade cooperation, Waldron said.

