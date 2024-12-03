Home>>
China lodges solemn representations with U.S. over semiconductor export control measures
(Xinhua) 16:48, December 03, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China has lodged solemn representations with the United States over its latest control measures on semiconductor export and sanctions on Chinese companies, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The Chinese side has urged the United States to respect the laws of market economy and the principle of fair competition, according to the spokesperson.
