China firmly opposes U.S. semiconductor export control measures

Xinhua) 08:27, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China strongly opposes the United States' latest control measures on semiconductor export, the Ministry of Commerce said Monday, calling the move a typical economic coercion and non-market practice.

The United States is saying one thing and doing another, constantly overstretching the concept of "national security", abusing export control measures and engaging in unilateral bullying behaviors, the ministry said in a statement.

The semiconductor industry is highly globalized, the statement noted, adding that the U.S. abuse of regulatory measures severely hinders normal economic and trade exchanges among countries, undermines market rules and the international economic and trade order, and poses a serious threat to the stability of the global industrial and supply chains.

The global semiconductor industry, including U.S. companies, has been severely affected, the statement said, adding that China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests.

