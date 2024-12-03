Home>>
China opposes US semiconductor export limit: foreign ministry
(People's Daily App) 16:46, December 03, 2024
China strongly opposes United States restrictions on semiconductor exports to China, the foreign ministry said on December 2, 2024.
