China issues decision on taking countermeasures against U.S. military companies, senior executives

Xinhua) 08:08, December 06, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Ministry issued a decision on Thursday to take countermeasures against 13 U.S. military companies and six senior executives .

The following is the full text of the decision:

Decision on Taking Countermeasures Against U.S. Military Companies and Senior Executives

(Issued on December 5, 2024 as Decree of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China No. 14, effective as of December 5, 2024)

Recently, the United States announced another arms sale to China's Taiwan region. This seriously violates the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. Joint Communiqués, interferes in China's internal affairs, and undermines China's sovereignty and territorial integrity. Pursuant to Articles 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 15 of the Law of the People's Republic of China on Countering Foreign Sanctions, China hereby decides to take countermeasures against the following U.S. military companies and senior executives:

For the 13 companies listed in the attached List of Targets of Countermeasures, i.e., Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc., BRINC Drones, Inc., Rapid Flight LLC, Red Six Solutions, Shield AI, Inc., SYNEXXUS, Inc., Firestorm Labs, Inc., Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, Inc., HavocAI, Neros Technologies, Cyberlux Corporation, Domo Tactical Communications, and Group W:

Their movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China shall be frozen.

All organizations and individuals within China shall be prohibited from engaging in transaction, cooperation and other activities with them.

For the six senior executives as listed in the attached List of Targets of Countermeasures, i.e., Barbara Borgonovi, President of Naval Power strategic business unit of Raytheon, Gerard Hueber, Vice President of Naval Power strategic business unit of Raytheon, Charles Woodburn, Chief Executive Officer of BAE Systems Land and Armaments, Richard D. Crawford, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alliant Techsystems Operations, Beth Edler, President of Data Link Solutions, and Blake Resnick, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BRINC Drones, Inc.:

Their movable and immovable properties, and other kinds of assets within China shall be frozen.

All organizations and individuals within China shall be prohibited from engaging in transaction, cooperation and other activities with them.

They shall be denied visas or entry into China (including Hong Kong and Macao).

This decision shall come into force as of December 5, 2024.

Appendix: List of Targets of Countermeasures

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

December 5, 2024

Appendix

List of Targets of Countermeasures

I. Companies

1.Teledyne Brown Engineering, Inc.

2.BRINC Drones, Inc.

3.Rapid Flight LLC

4.Red Six Solutions

5.Shield AI, Inc.

6.SYNEXXUS, Inc.

7.Firestorm Labs, Inc.

8.Kratos Unmanned Aerial Systems, Inc.

9.HavocAI

10.Neros Technologies

11.Cyberlux Corporation

12.Domo Tactical Communications

13.Group W

II. Senior Executives

1.Barbara Borgonovi, female, President of Naval Power strategic business unit of Raytheon

2.Gerard Hueber, male, Vice President of Naval Power strategic business unit of Raytheon

3.Charles Woodburn, male, Chief Executive Officer of BAE Systems Land and Armaments

4.Richard D. Crawford, male, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Alliant Techsystems Operations

5.Beth Edler, female, President of Data Link Solutions

6.Blake Resnick, male, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of BRINC Drones, Inc.

