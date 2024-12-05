China's business community firmly opposes U.S. abuse of export control measures

Xinhua) 08:08, December 05, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 4 (Xinhua) -- China's business community is firmly opposed to the United States' abuse of semiconductor export control measures, a spokesperson for the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT) said on Wednesday.

China's business community strongly opposes the United States' long-arm jurisdiction over Chinese companies, the CCPIT spokesperson said when responding to a question on an announcement the U.S. made earlier this week -- that it would place stricter controls on semiconductor manufacturing equipment and memory chip exports to China, and that 136 Chinese entities had been added to its Entity List.

The United States' economic coercion, its blockades and its suppression of Chinese enterprises in relevant industries seriously violates the laws of the market economy and the principles of fair competition, the spokesperson said.

The United States has disregarded international economic and trade rules, and unilaterally undermined the stability and cooperative nature of global industrial and supply chains. Such actions will undoubtedly have a severe impact on the global semiconductor industry, including U.S. companies.

Noting that the global semiconductor industry has always maintained close communication and cooperation, the spokesperson said the abuse of unilateral sanctions will greatly undermine the foundations of the global semiconductor industry's development, as well as cooperation within the industry.

Safeguarding the resilience and stability of global industrial and supply chains, including those of the semiconductor industry, is crucial to the sustainable development of the global economy, and serves the common interests of the international community and enterprises worldwide, the spokesperson said.

China's business community calls on the United States to cease its unilateral control measures immediately, abide by international economic and trade rules, and take concrete actions to promote the healthy development of the global semiconductor industry, in order to safeguard the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains and to build them into "mutually beneficial chains for the world," the spokesperson added.

