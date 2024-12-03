Home>>
China tightens control on dual-use items export to U.S.
(Xinhua) 16:49, December 03, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- China's Ministry of Commerce on Tuesday announced measures to tighten its control on the export of relevant dual-use items to the United States, as part of efforts to safeguard national security and interests and fulfill non-proliferation and other international obligations.
