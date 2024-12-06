China concerned about U.S. tendency to weaponize, politicize trade remedy probes: ministry

Xinhua) 10:02, December 06, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 5 (Xinhua) -- China is concerned about the United States' tendency to weaponize and politicize trade remedy investigations, China's Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

Ministry spokesperson He Yadong made the remarks while replying to a media query on proposed U.S. anti-dumping duties on photovoltaic products from four Southeast Asian countries.

The U.S. Department of Commerce recently announced the preliminary determinations of its anti-dumping duty investigations into photovoltaic products from Cambodia, Vietnam, Thailand and Malaysia.

The investigations showed evident "result-oriented" intentions, the spokesperson said, urging the United States to cease its protectionist actions as soon as possible.

Global industrial and supply chains are the result of market rules and business choices, the spokesperson said, noting that ensuring the smooth, stable operations of these chains is in line with the long-term interests and mutual expectations of all parties.

He said that Chinese photovoltaic companies have invested in Southeast Asian countries in recent years, contributing to local social and economic development.

The United States should work with other countries to safeguard the free trade of photovoltaic products and other new energy products, and contribute to addressing global climate change, he said.

