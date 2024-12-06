15,000 pictures of tremella mushrooms set Guinness World Record in Gutian, SE China's Fujian
Photo shows a picture of the Chinese characters "Gutian Yin'er," meaning Gutian tremella mushroom in English, created using 15,000 photos of tremella mushrooms in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)
A Guinness World Records certification ceremony was held in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Dec. 2. The challenge was to form the Chinese characters "Gutian Yin'er," meaning Gutian tremella mushroom in English, with 15,000 pictures of tremella mushrooms.
20 representatives from companies and institutions participated in the challenge to form the Chinese characters "Gutian Yin'er," meaning Gutian tremella mushroom in English, with 15,000 pictures of tremella mushrooms. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)
This achievement surpasses the previous Guinness World Record of the largest photo word, which consisted of 10,879 photos, according to Xiong Wen, the certification officer of Guinness World Records.
Photo shows a picture of the Chinese characters "Gutian Yin'er," meaning Gutian tremella mushroom in English, created using 15,000 photos of tremella mushrooms in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. This achievement has earned a Guinness World Record. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)
Gutian, known as China's "capital of edible fungi," has gained fame for its production of tremella mushrooms. Locals have been at the forefront of artificial cultivation of tremella mushrooms since the 1960s, introducing innovative techniques such as growing tremella mushrooms in bottles. Gutian is now home to China's largest tremella mushroom production base in the country.
Gutian is aiming to establish itself as the global hub for tremella mushroom. By successfully setting a Guinness World Record, Gutian is gaining international recognition and enhancing the cultural significance of its edible mushroom culture.
Photos
Related Stories
- Tremella mushroom industry thrives in county of SE China's Fujian
- Farmers find big fortune in truffles in SW China's Yunnan
- Mushroom exhibition held at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Latvia
- County in SE China's Fujian leads tremella mushroom production, lifting rural incomes
- Feature: Mushroom-themed tours emerge as popular summer-vacation option
- Edible wild mushrooms pave way to prosperity in Nanhua county, SW China’s Yunnan
- Yunnan's cultivation base harvests mushroom variety with Collybia albuminosa mushroom-like taste
- In pics: Workers pick fresh Agaricus bisporus in S China's Yunnan
- Medicinal mushroom boom spurs rural revival in Zhejiang
- Thriving shiitake mushroom industry boosts rural revitalization in county of China's Henan
- Village in east China's Jiangxi thrives on new species of edible mushroom
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.