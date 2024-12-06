15,000 pictures of tremella mushrooms set Guinness World Record in Gutian, SE China's Fujian

People's Daily Online) 09:35, December 06, 2024

Photo shows a picture of the Chinese characters "Gutian Yin'er," meaning Gutian tremella mushroom in English, created using 15,000 photos of tremella mushrooms in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

A Guinness World Records certification ceremony was held in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province, on Dec. 2. The challenge was to form the Chinese characters "Gutian Yin'er," meaning Gutian tremella mushroom in English, with 15,000 pictures of tremella mushrooms.

20 representatives from companies and institutions participated in the challenge to form the Chinese characters "Gutian Yin'er," meaning Gutian tremella mushroom in English, with 15,000 pictures of tremella mushrooms. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

This achievement surpasses the previous Guinness World Record of the largest photo word, which consisted of 10,879 photos, according to Xiong Wen, the certification officer of Guinness World Records.

Photo shows a picture of the Chinese characters "Gutian Yin'er," meaning Gutian tremella mushroom in English, created using 15,000 photos of tremella mushrooms in Gutian county, Ningde city, southeast China's Fujian Province. This achievement has earned a Guinness World Record. (People's Daily Online/Li Weiyi)

Gutian, known as China's "capital of edible fungi," has gained fame for its production of tremella mushrooms. Locals have been at the forefront of artificial cultivation of tremella mushrooms since the 1960s, introducing innovative techniques such as growing tremella mushrooms in bottles. Gutian is now home to China's largest tremella mushroom production base in the country.

Gutian is aiming to establish itself as the global hub for tremella mushroom. By successfully setting a Guinness World Record, Gutian is gaining international recognition and enhancing the cultural significance of its edible mushroom culture.

(Web editor: Hongyu, Liang Jun)