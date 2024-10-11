Farmers find big fortune in truffles in SW China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 10:33, October 11, 2024

Early in the morning, Li Xuejun, a member of the Yi ethnic group, set off to the pine forest to dig for truffles. Known as the "black diamonds of the forest," truffles are considered one of the world's three great delicacies by Europeans, alongside caviar and foie gras.

With its lush vegetation, Majie township offers an ideal environment for the growth of truffles. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

Li, hailing from Majie township in Nanhua county, Chuxiong Yi Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Yunnan Province, ventures into the Ailao Mountains to hunt for truffles from around the Mid-Autumn Festival until March the following year. The township's climate and abundant vegetation create a perfect habitat for truffles. By selling his findings, he earns an annual income of 40,000 to 50,000 yuan (about $7,077).

Li Xuejun searches for truffles with a hoe. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

Li, with over a decade of truffle hunting experience, mentioned that truffles typically thrive in soil containing limestone or in areas with naturally withered grass near the roots of Yunnan pines and Chinese white pines.

Li starts to dig for truffles. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

After unearthing truffles, Li covered the spots with pine needles and soil to protect the hyphae and ensure the growth of new truffles the following year.

Li digs for truffles. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

This is a practice adopted by locals to protect truffles, the environment, and biodiversity.

"When I was young, truffles were not marketable and were used as a flavoring for boiling chicken or for soaking in liquor. Later, when truffles were sold at a higher price, searching for them became a farm work for many," Li recalled, adding that initially, people's awareness of environmental protection was lacking, resulting in a decline in truffle production year by year.

Photo shows truffles Li has collected. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

To safeguard the unique truffle resources from destruction, the local government has implemented regulations prohibiting grazing and logging in mountainous forests, while the local community's environmental awareness has also seen significant improvement.

Photo shows truffles Li has collected. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

During the harvest season, Li can unearth more than 200 kilograms of truffles. Between Sept. 16 and 22 this year, the distribution and sales volume of truffles in Nanhua county totaled 32 tonnes, with a transaction value exceeding 15 million yuan.

