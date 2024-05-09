In pics: Workers pick fresh Agaricus bisporus in S China's Yunnan

People's Daily Online) 11:05, May 09, 2024

A worker picks Agaricus bisporus at a mushroom cultivation base in Hexi village, Gucheng township, Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

Agaricus bisporus are growing vigorously at a mushroom cultivation base in Hexi village, Gucheng township, Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. Over 20 workers were busy picking the fresh mushrooms, and created a lively scene across the base.

Covering an area of 56.68 mu (3.78 hectares), the Agaricus bisporus cultivation base was jointly built by the Jinshan district of Shanghai, the China Baowu Group, a major steelmaker headquartered in Shanghai, and Zhenyuan county. Equipped with a scientific and intelligent cultivation system, the base is expected to produce and sell 2,100 tonnes of fresh mushrooms annually and generate sales revenue of over 21 million yuan ($2.91 million) per year.

Apart from creating job opportunities locally, the base is also encouraging surrounding villagers to participate in mushroom cultivation, accelerating rural revitalization in the area.

Workers pick Agaricus bisporus at a mushroom cultivation base in Hexi village, Gucheng township, Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

Photo shows Agaricus bisporus at a mushroom cultivation base in Hexi village, Gucheng township, Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

Photo shows a screen on which indicators of the monitor and control system are displayed, at a mushroom cultivation base in Hexi village, Gucheng township, Zhenyuan Yi, Hani, Lahu Autonomous County, Pu'er city, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (People's Daily Online/Cheng Hao)

