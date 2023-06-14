Village in NW China leverages mushrooms for wealth, eco-protection

A farmer harvests edible fungi at a plantation in Liulin village, Miaowan township, Tongchuan city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (People's Daily Online/Xu Weina)

June marks the mushroom harvest season in Liulin village, Miaowan township, Tongchuan city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. During this period, local farmers are kept busy collecting mushrooms at local plantations.

Miaowan township is the only place north of the Qinling Mountains where crested ibises, an endangered bird species, have been released into the wild. Its inviting climate and abundant water resources make it an ideal location for cultivating mushrooms.

Striving to provide a sound environment for crested ibises and overcome the low profitability of traditional crops, local villagers are working hard to balance economic growth and environmental protection. They have been exploring ways to increase their income through mushroom cultivation.

Yuan Kaifang, first secretary of Liulin village, said that in recent years, his department had increased support for the village, focusing on aiding the development of various industries.

In April 2018, the local government of Miaowan township committed to the goal of becoming a mushroom hub. To fulfill this objective, a mushroom plantation was established in Liulin village.

According to Yuan, the village's mushroom industry has provided extra income for over 2,000 households from 51 villages across seven nearby townships. More than 500 individuals are involved in the sector, each earning an additional income of around 15,000 yuan ($2,106) annually from the business.

He added that the mushroom hub in Miaowan township has the capacity to produce 10 million sticks of fungi and 8 million mushroom sticks every year. Additionally, 2 million sticks of fungi are exported, and 3 million bottles of mushroom sauce are produced here annually.

Liu Xiaoping, a local villager, picks mushrooms at a plantation in Liulin village, Miaowan township, Tongchuan city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

Despite losing his left hand in an accident, 63-year-old local Liu Xiaoping, maintains a positive attitude toward life. A few years ago, Liu became a mushroom dealer. In 2022, he secured the rights to operate 10 greenhouses for mushroom cultivation, hiring two men and 10 women to assist with his business.

This year, the revenue of Liu's mushroom business has exceeded 100,000 yuan, and the villagers he employs earn between 3,000 and 6,000 yuan each.

The mushroom industry not only drives the economic growth of Liulin village but also improves its environment.

A photo shows a basketball court featuring the image of a crested ibis in Liulin village, Miaowan township, Tongchuan city, northwest China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo courtesy of the interviewee)

