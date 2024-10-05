Mushroom exhibition held at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Latvia

Photo taken on Oct. 4, 2024 shows mushrooms on display at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia. The exhibition is held here from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

People visit a mushroom exhibition at Latvian Museum of Natural History in Riga, Latvia, on Oct. 4, 2024. The exhibition is held here from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6. (Photo by Edijs Palens/Xinhua)

