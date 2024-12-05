Diplomats from Arab States pay visit to SE China's Fujian

Xinhua) 13:36, December 05, 2024

Ambassadors and diplomats from Arab States to China visit Quanzhou Maritime Museum in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Recently 19 ambassadors and diplomats from Arab States to China paid a visit to Fujian. Located at the eastern end of the maritime Silk Road, Fujian has given play to its unique strengths in the joint implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and achieved fruitful results in building the core region of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Ambassadors and diplomats from Arab States to China learns about the making techniques of decorated dough figurines, a local intangible cultural heritage, at Quanzhou intangible cultural heritage museum in Quanzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province, Dec. 1, 2024. Recently 19 ambassadors and diplomats from Arab States to China paid a visit to Fujian. Located at the eastern end of the maritime Silk Road, Fujian has given play to its unique strengths in the joint implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and achieved fruitful results in building the core region of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

Ambassadors and diplomats from Arab States to China take a self-driving bus at Xiamen King Long United Automotive Industry Co., Ltd. in Xiamen, southeast China's Fujian Province, Nov. 30, 2024. 19 ambassadors and diplomats from Arab States to China paid a visit to Fujian recently. Located at the eastern end of the maritime Silk Road, Fujian has given play to its unique strengths in the joint implementation of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and achieved fruitful results in building the core region of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road. (Xinhua/Wei Peiquan)

