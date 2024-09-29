China-Arab Think Tank Alliance debuts its conference

Ahmed Rachid Khattabi (2nd L), assistant secretary-general of the League of Arab States, delivers a speech at the first conference of the China-Arab Think Tank Alliance in Shanghai, east China, Sept. 27, 2024. (China-Arab Research Center on Reform and Development/Handout via Xinhua)

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28 (Xinhua) -- The first conference of the China-Arab Think Tank Alliance was held in Shanghai Municipality on Friday, discussing issues such as China-Arab high-quality development, high-standard opening-up cooperation and the Palestinian question.

Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Deng Li said that the alliance is the result of deepening traditional friendly relations and political mutual trust between China and Arab nations. He emphasized that it serves as an important measure for jointly meeting challenges and creating a better future.

The alliance is expected to focus on five key goals including serving development, supporting cooperation, promoting peace, calling for justice and expanding exchanges, said Deng.

Deng called on think tanks from both sides to raise common voices on the Palestine question and other issues, offer solutions for long-term peace and stability in the region, and work toward a comprehensive, just and lasting settlement of the Palestinian question at an early stage.

Ahmed Rachid Khattabi, assistant secretary-general of the League of Arab States, along with other Arab representatives, commended China's development achievements and expressed their expectations for further deepening cooperation with China and working together toward modernization.

Arab representatives also praised China's contributions in promoting regional peace, including its efforts in the Palestinian question.

Representatives from nearly 40 think tanks from China, 19 Arab countries and the Arab League, as well as some Arab diplomatic envoys to China, attended the conference. China-Arab Think Tank Alliance was established in January 2024.

