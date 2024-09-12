Chinese premier calls for acceleration of FTA negotiation with GCC

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 11, 2024. (Xinhua/Ding Lin)

RIYADH, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang on Wednesday called on China and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries to strengthen alignment of their development strategies and speed up the free trade agreement negotiations process.

In his meeting with Secretary General of the GCC Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi here, Li noted that China and GCC countries are natural partners of cooperation with strong economic complementarities.

