Chinese FM meets Arab guests

Xinhua) 10:57, June 01, 2024

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is in China for the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

BEIJING, May 31 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday met respectively with some Arab guests who came to China to attend the 10th ministerial meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing.

When meeting with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, said that China always gives priority to Saudi Arabia in its foreign relations. The leaders of the two countries have established solid mutual trust and friendship, pointing out the direction for the comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Saudi Arabia.

China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to consolidate the political foundation of bilateral relations, enhance synergy of development strategies, expand cooperation in energy, investment, emerging industries, 5G communications, artificial intelligence, digital economy, aerospace and other fields, and promote green and sustainable development, Wang added.

Faisal said that under the care and guidance of the leaders of the two countries, Saudi Arabia-China cooperation in various fields has yielded fruitful results. Saudi Arabia will continue to be firmly committed to expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries in various fields and promoting the sustainable development of Saudi Arabia-China comprehensive strategic partnership. Faisal thanked China for upholding a just position on the Palestinian issue.

During the meeting with Somalian Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, Wang said that China firmly supports Somalia in safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, achieving political stability, promoting security transition and carrying out economic reconstruction.

China is ready to deepen bilateral cooperation in key areas such as agriculture, fishery and health, jointly promote the implementation of the Belt and Road cooperation and other global initiatives put forward by China in Somalia, Wang added.

Fiqi said that Somalia adheres to the one-China principle, firmly supports China's position on issues related to national reunification, thanks China for its selfless assistance to Somalia's peace, security, development and revitalization, hopes to continue to receive China's support, and looks forward to more cooperation in infrastructure, energy, investment, health, security and other fields under the framework of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation and the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum.

During the meeting with Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, Wang thanked Comoros for supporting China's legitimate propositions on issues concerning its core interests and major concerns. China is ready to strengthen exchanges with Comoros at all levels, promote high-quality Belt and Road cooperation, deepen cooperation in poverty alleviation, education and training, medical care and other fields, and import more high-quality products from Comoros.

Dhoulkamal said that Comoros firmly supports China in safeguarding its territorial sovereignty. The Belt and Road Initiative helps Arab and African countries achieve common development, and Comoros will continue to actively participate in it.

When meeting with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, Wang said that China appreciates Kuwait's active commitment to promoting the solidarity and cooperation between China and Arab states, and supports Kuwait in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs.

China is ready to work with Kuwait to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, actively promote cooperation in renewable energy, sewage treatment, investment, new energy, digital economy, artificial intelligence and other fields, strengthen cultural and people-to-people exchanges, and promote the deepening of China-Kuwait strategic partnership, Wang added.

Al-Yahya said that under the leadership of the two heads of state, Kuwait-China relations have entered the best period in history. Kuwait regards China as a long-term and reliable strategic partner, and looks forward to strengthening high-level exchanges with China, jointly promoting the Belt and Road cooperation, and expanding economic, trade and investment cooperation.

Al-Yahya thanked China for upholding a just position on the Palestinian issue. Kuwait will continue to work to promote the cooperation between Arab states and China to achieve greater results, Al-Yahya said.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, who is in China for the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Somalian Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who is in China for the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Somalian Foreign Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi, who is in China for the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, who is in China for the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Comorian Foreign Minister Dhoihir Dhoulkamal, who is in China for the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who is in China for the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya, who is in China for the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum, in Beijing, capital of China, May 31, 2024. (Xinhua/Liu Bin)

(Web editor: Cai Hairuo, Zhong Wenxing)