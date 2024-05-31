China, Arab states adopt series of outcome documents

Xinhua) 10:02, May 31, 2024

BEIJING, May 30 (Xinhua) -- The 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum (CASCF) adopted the Beijing Declaration, the CASCF execution plan for 2024-2026, and a China-Arab states joint statement on the Palestinian issue in Beijing on Thursday.

During the conference, China also signed a number of bilateral and multilateral cooperation documents with the participating countries and the General Secretariat of the Arab League.

The Beijing Declaration reviews the important consensus and progress in implementing the outcomes of the first China-Arab States Summit and clarifies the practical path for promoting the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future. It reaffirms that China and Arab states will continue to support each other on core interests, deepen pragmatic cooperation, and expound on their shared positions on political resolution of regional hot issues, dialogue among civilizations, global governance, counter-terrorism, human rights, artificial intelligence, climate change, etc.

The execution plan charts the course for strengthening the building of a forum mechanism in the next two years and promoting bilateral and multilateral cooperation in fields such as politics, economy and trade, investment, finance, infrastructure, resources and environment, cultural exchange, aerospace, education and health.

The joint statement expresses deep concerns of China and Arab states over the prolonged conflict in Gaza, which has resulted in a humanitarian crisis. It emphasizes the firm stance and important consensus of the two sides in promoting a ceasefire in Gaza, ensuring humanitarian aid, opposing the forced displacement of Palestinian people, supporting Palestine's full membership in the United Nations, and steadfastly working toward an early resolution of the Palestinian issue based on the two-State solution.

