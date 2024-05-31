Key facts about China-Arab relations

Chinadaily.com.cn) 09:11, May 31, 2024

Editor's Note: The 10th Ministerial Meeting of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum will be held in Beijing on Thursday, aiming at enhancing political mutual trust, expanding practical cooperation, promoting deeper coordination on international affairs, as well as deepening and substantiating the building of a China-Arab community with a shared future.

Since 2004 when China and Arab countries established the forum, China's relations with many Arab countries have developed from "partnership" to "strategic cooperative relationship" and then to "strategic partnership". In 2022, both sides agreed to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era.

Here are some facts that mark the development of China-Arab relations.

20

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. Within the framework of the forum, 19 mechanisms covering various fields have been established and 85 outcome documents of various kinds have been issued.

WANG XIAOYING/CHINA DAILY

14

China has established comprehensive strategic partnerships with 14 Arab countries and the League of Arab States. China is also the largest trading partner of Arab countries as a whole.

[Photo/Xinhua]

22

China has signed Belt and Road Initiative cooperation documents with all 22 Arab countries and the League of Arab States.

The Central Business District in eastern Cairo, Egypt. XINHUA

200

More than 200 cooperation projects under the Belt and Road Initiative have benefited nearly 2 billion people on both sides.

1

The league was the first regional organization to launch a data security cooperation initiative with China and to issue a joint statement on implementing the Global Civilization Initiative.

3

Three Arab countries have become new members of BRICS, namely Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and the United Arab Emirates. They officially became members of BRlCS starting Jan 1.

Visitors check out an exhibition hall at the China-Shanghai Cooperation Organization Local Economic and Trade Cooperation Demonstration Area in Qingdao, Shandong province, in May 2023. [Photo/Xinhua]

6

Six Arab countries have become new dialogue partners of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). The SCO granted the status of Egypt, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia in 2022, and Kuwait, United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain in 2023.

(Web editor: Tian Yi, Liang Jun)