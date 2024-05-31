Opening ceremony of 10th ministerial conference of China-Arab States Cooperation Forum held in Beijing

Xinhua) 13:09, May 31, 2024

The opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum is held in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Bahrain's King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa speaks during the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi speaks during the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Tunisia's President Kais Saied speaks during the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

The United Arab Emirates' President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan speaks during the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Secretary-General of the League of Arab States Ahmed Aboul-Gheit speaks during the opening ceremony of the 10th ministerial conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum in Beijing, capital of China, May 30, 2024. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

