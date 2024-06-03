China-Arab States Cooperation Forum important mechanism to enhance ties

Xinhua) 13:39, June 03, 2024

KHARTOUM, June 3 (Xinhua) -- The China-Arab States Cooperation Forum is an important mechanism to enhance China-Arab states relations and will help generate fresh momentum in China-Sudan ties, Sudanese politicians and analysts have said.

"The forum represents one of the mechanisms of joint action between China and the Arab states," Graham Abdel-Qadir, Sudan's acting minister of culture and information, told Xinhua. The 10th Ministerial Conference of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum was held in Beijing on Thursday.

"There is a long history of cooperation between Sudan and China in all fields, with deeply-rooted and progressive ties. We hope that the outcomes of the forum will constitute a new impetus for their relations," Abdel-Qadir said.

The Sudanese minister said his country is aware of the importance of bilateral cultural exchanges, referring to the exchange experience of the Sudanese Aerobatics Troupe, which he described as "a continued Chinese effort."

The minister stressed the need to enhance exchanges and cooperation with China to revitalize the tourism sector and infuse new energy into cultural production institutions, including its national theater.

Al-Zamzami Bashir Abdel Mahmoud, a professor of political science at the International University of Africa in Khartoum, said that the forum provides an ideal opportunity to strengthen the long-standing cooperation between China and Arab states.

"The Arab states can greatly benefit from the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) to establish giant partnerships with China, given the huge investments and projects the initiative offers," Abdel Mahmoud told Xinhua.

The Arab states can also learn from China's experience in localizing industries and establishing modern education systems, especially technical education, to combat unemployment, he added.

Abdel Mahmoud lauded China-Sudan cooperation as an example to follow, noting that thanks to its cooperation with China, Sudan was able to conduct oil exploration and establish a refinery.

The professor also expressed hope that the outcomes of the forum would further boost the existing partnership between the two countries.

Echoing Abdel Mahmoud, Mohamed Hassan Saeed, a Sudanese political analyst, said he sees the forum as an opportunity to maximize common benefits and enhance bilateral relations and cooperation.

"The Belt and Road Initiative constitutes an ideal model for enhancing China-Arab state ties, and provides cooperation opportunities in economic, social, commercial, agricultural, technological, and renewable energy fields," Saeed said.

Saeed, meanwhile, described China-Sudan ties as "a model of South-South cooperation."

Given Sudan's strategic location as an important gateway to Africa, the China-Sudan partnership under the BRI would bring common benefits to the two countries and open new areas of cooperation, he said.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)