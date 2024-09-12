China backs bridging differences among Mideast countries via dialogue -- Chinese premier

Xinhua) 10:01, September 12, 2024

RIYADH, Sept. 11 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang said here Wednesday that China supports the efforts of regional countries to resolve their differences through dialogue and consultation and to achieve lasting good-neighbourliness.

Li made the remarks in his talks with Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi.

