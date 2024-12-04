U.S. Washington governor imposes spending freeze to deal with operating deficit

Xinhua) 13:51, December 04, 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Governor Jay Inslee of the U.S. state of Washington has declared a spending freeze for government agencies to deal with "a significant operating deficit."

The freeze affects nonessential hiring, service contracts, purchasing of goods and equipment and travel, according to a directive issued Monday.

"Exempt from the freeze is hiring to fill vacancies in critical areas," Inslee said. "Also, services contracts, goods and equipment purchases, and travel that are necessary to continue critical services or agency operations are exempt from the freeze."

A Nov. 8 memo from Inslee's budget director cited a projected operating budget shortfall between 10 billion U.S. dollars and 12 billion dollars over the next four years due to rising costs, increasing demand for public services and lower-than-expected tax collections.

Inslee also urged state officials to impose similar restrictions within their agencies and jurisdictions.

"I ask each agency to participate and use common sense, good judgment and creativity to accomplish the ultimate goal of this directive to capture immediate savings through spending reductions not related to the public safety and essential health and welfare of Washingtonians," he said.

Inslee's directive will remain in place indefinitely.

By Dec. 20, Inslee's office will propose a new two-year state budget. In January 2025, Inslee will hand control of the executive branch to Governor-elect Bob Ferguson.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)