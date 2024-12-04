Trump's pick to lead Drug Enforcement Administration withdraws from consideration

Xinhua) 08:49, December 04, 2024

WASHINGTON, Dec. 3(Xinhua) -- Chad Chronister, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to lead the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA), on Tuesday announced his intention to withdraw from consideration.

"Over the past several days, as the gravity of this very important responsibility set in, I've concluded that I must respectfully withdraw from consideration," Chronister, who is Florida's Hillsborough County Sheriff, said in a post on X Tuesday evening, noting that it's "the honor of a lifetime" to have been nominated.

"There is more work to be done for the citizens of Hillsborough County and a lot of initiatives I am committed to fulfilling," Chronister continued.

In a post on Truth Social on Saturday, Trump announced that he intended to nominate Chronister to be the next administrator of the DEA, noting that he would help "secure the border, stop the flow of Fentanyl, and other Illegal Drugs across the Southern Border."

Chronister has served the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office for over 32 years, and received countless commendations and awards for keeping his community safe, according to the post.

Trump's transition team hasn't commented on the withdrawal.

