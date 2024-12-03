California health department urges residents to get flu, COVID shots amid holidays

Xinhua) 08:31, December 03, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- The California Department of Public Health (CDPH) on Monday urged Californians to get vaccinated against flu, COVID-19, and other winter viruses during holidays.

"Flu and COVID vaccines can help keep you and your family stay healthy, happy, and together this holiday season," said Dr. Tomás J. Aragón, CDPH director and state public health officer. "Vaccines lower your chances of serious illness, helping to make sure you and your loved ones can gather safely during the winter holidays."

Respiratory viruses such as flu, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) peak during the winter.

CDPH recommended everyone 6 months and older get updated flu and COVID-19 vaccines.

The agency recommended RSV immunizations for adults aged 75 and older, adults aged 60-74 at increased risk, pregnant people who are 32 to 36 weeks pregnant from September through January, babies younger than 8 months, and children ages 8 to 19 months who are at high risk for severe RSV.

