Trump taps father of son-in-law as ambassador to France

Xinhua) 11:18, December 02, 2024

WASHINGTON, Nov. 30 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President-elect Donald Trump said Saturday he will nominate Charles Kushner, father of his son-in-law, to serve as the U.S. ambassador to France.

"I am pleased to nominate Charles Kushner, of New Jersey, to serve as the U.S. Ambassador to France. He is a tremendous business leader, philanthropist, & dealmaker, who will be a strong advocate representing our Country & its interests," Trump said on his own social media platform Truth Social, marking one of his first major ambassadorship picks.

A major donor to Trump's 2024 presidential campaign, Kushner is the founder and chairman of Kushner Companies, a privately held real estate company. He pleaded guilty to more than a dozen counts of tax evasion and other crimes in 2004 but was granted a presidential pardon by Trump in December 2020.

Kushner's son Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor to Trump during his first term, is the husband of Ivanka Trump, Trump's eldest daughter.

