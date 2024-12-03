California seeks to establish 25 mln USD fund for potential litigation against Trump's policies

Xinhua) 13:25, December 03, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- California Governor Gavin Newsom said the Democrat-majority state's lawmakers will convene a special session on Monday, seeking to establish a fund, up to 25 million U.S. dollars, to prepare for potential litigation against the President-elect Donald Trump's upcoming policies.

"In response to the next administration's proposed agenda, California is preparing to counter any unlawful attacks against the Golden State," said the Democratic governor of the most populous state in the country in a post on X.

The governor noted in a proposal that he is seeking the fund for the California Department of Justice and other state agencies to defend against unconstitutional or unlawful federal government actions, challenge federal overreach in court, and take administrative actions to reduce potential harm.

"The new litigation fund will help safeguard critical funding for disaster relief, health care, and other vital services that millions of Californians depend on daily," said the proposal, adding that "It will also position the state to defend against unlawful federal actions that could jeopardize not only tangible resources and the state's economy, but also immeasurable protections, such as access to reproductive health care, access to clean air and water, and fundamental civil rights."

From 2017 to 2021, the California Department of Justice led 122 lawsuits challenging Trump administration actions that harmed Californians. The state invested approximately 42 million dollars to support this litigation, according to the proposal.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)