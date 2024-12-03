California suspends Raw Farm raw milk products distribution after bird flu virus detection

Xinhua) 10:51, December 03, 2024

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- California, the most populous U.S. state, has suspended distribution of raw milk products of Fresno-based company Raw Farm after bird flu virus was found in milk samples, according to the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA).

"All Raw Farm operations are currently under quarantine, from herds to bottled product, which means that all raw milk product distribution is suspended," Steve Lyle, director of public affairs of CDFA, said in a statement on Monday.

CDFA dairy inspectors sampled milk from bottled products and bulk milk storage at Raw Farm's bottling facility on Nov. 27, and laboratory test results made known on Nov. 28 showed the presence of the bird flu virus, according to Lyle.

All milk tested by CDFA remained at the Raw Farm plant and was not released to consumers, he said.

California Department of Public Health previously warned consumers not to drink two lots of recalled Raw Farm products after detection of bird flu virus.

No human bird flu cases associated with the product have been detected, according to the agency.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)