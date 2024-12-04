Study outline on Xi Jinping Thought on Culture published

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- An outline for studying Xi Jinping Thought on Culture has been published and distributed across China.

In 68,000 Chinese characters over 14 chapters, the outline systematically expounds on the essence, connotation and requirements of Xi Jinping Thought on Culture, fully reflecting the original contribution of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era in the realm of culture.

The compilation of the outline was organized by the Publicity Department of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, and the book was jointly published by the Xuexi Publishing House and the People's Publishing House.

The department has also issued a circular asking Party committees and leading Party members groups at all levels to include the outline in their study programs.

