Xi sends congratulatory letter to Understanding China Conference

Xinhua) 09:48, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping on Tuesday sent a congratulatory letter to the 2024 Understanding China Conference (Guangzhou) held in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province.

Xi said in the letter that to understand China, one needs to understand China's efforts to further deepen reform comprehensively to advance Chinese modernization.

China is building a high-standard socialist market economy at a faster pace, steadily expanding institutional opening up, taking the initiative to align with high-standard international economic and trade rules, and actively fostering a transparent, stable and predictable institutional environment, Xi said.

The Chinese modernization endeavor meets the aspiration of 1.4 billion people for a better life and will make new and greater contributions to world peace and development, Xi said.

Stressing that changes unseen in a century are unfolding rapidly in today's world, Xi said countries around the world face new risks and challenges as well as new development opportunities and prospects.

Xi said China looks forward to working with all other countries to create an enabling environment and conditions for development, tackle the many difficulties and challenges, and facilitate the modernization of all countries featuring peaceful development, mutually beneficial cooperation and common prosperity, in a bid to write a new chapter in building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The conference was co-hosted by the China Institute for Innovation and Development Strategy, Chinese People's Institute of Foreign Affairs and the Guangdong provincial government. The conference opened in Guangzhou on Tuesday under the theme of "Carry Through the Reform to the End -- Chinese Modernization and New Opportunities for World Development."

