Xi says China committed to making traditional medicine better benefit world

Xinhua) 13:23, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- President Xi Jinping on Tuesday reaffirmed China's commitment to enhancing traditional medicine to better benefit people around the world.

He stated this in a congratulatory letter sent to the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine, which opened in Beijing on Tuesday.

Xi said efforts are needed from all sides to strengthen medical and health cooperation, jointly address global health challenges and promote the building of a global community of health for all.

China is willing to work with the international community to foster mutual learning in traditional medicines, integrate them more deeply into the global health system, and promote the innovative transformation and development of traditional medicine culture, Xi added.

On traditional Chinese medicine (TCM), Xi said China has always attached equal importance to modern medicine and TCM and has blazed a characteristic development path of traditional medicine.

The 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine is jointly held by the World Health Organization and Chinese sponsors including the National Health Commission.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)