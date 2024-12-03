Languages

Archive

Home>>

Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Conference on Traditional Medicine

(Xinhua) 09:51, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine that opened in Beijing on Tuesday.

(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)

Photos

Related Stories