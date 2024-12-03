Home>>
Xi sends congratulatory letter to World Conference on Traditional Medicine
(Xinhua) 09:51, December 03, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping sent a congratulatory letter to the 2024 World Conference on Traditional Medicine that opened in Beijing on Tuesday.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Cyrillic Mongolian editions of Xi's books released in Mongolia
- Xi stresses comprehensively advancing high-quality Belt and Road cooperation
- Xi urges more efforts to adapt Marxism to Chinese context and needs of times
- Xi's article on upholding fundamental principles, breaking new ground to be published
- Xi stresses high-quality development of supply and marketing cooperative cause
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.