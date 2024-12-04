Xi holds talks with Cambodia's senate president Hun Sen

Xinhua) 08:16, December 04, 2024

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and Chinese president, holds talks with Cambodian People's Party President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, capital of China, Dec. 3, 2024. (Xinhua/Xie Huanchi)

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, held talks with Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Senate President Samdech Techo Hun Sen in Beijing on Tuesday, calling for firm mutual support to consolidate the ironclad friendship between the two countries.

Xi said China has always regarded Cambodia as a high priority in its neighborhood diplomacy and is willing to work together with Cambodia to build a high-quality, high-level and high-standard China-Cambodia community with a shared future in the new era.

Xi called on both sides to deepen exchanges and mutual learning to seek common development. He said the CPC is willing to strengthen strategic communication and cooperation in cadre training with the CPP, and to assist Cambodia in exploring a development path that aligns with its national conditions.

The two sides should seize opportunities to make new progress in win-win cooperation, Xi said, adding that China is ready to work with the Cambodian side to continuously enrich the "Diamond Hexagon" cooperation framework, and promote the effective implementation of key cooperative projects.

Against the backdrop of an international landscape fraught with instability, change and various global challenges, Xi said, China will continue to support Cambodia in playing a greater role in international and regional affairs, and help boost the strength of the Global South.

Xi expressed China's support for the ASEAN to adhere to its strategic autonomy and its opposition to external forces introducing Cold War mentality into the region. China is ready to work with Cambodia with firm determination to strengthen collaboration and coordination, and jointly address various risks, he added.

Noting that the Cambodia-China friendship has withstood the test of history and time, Hun Sen expressed Cambodia's gratitude to China for its invaluable support and assistance in Cambodia's political, economic, and social development over the years.

Hun Sen said China is Cambodia's most trusted friend. Friendship with China is a consensus within the CPP, which will not undergo any changes with intergenerational leadership transitions in Cambodia, he added.

He noted that Cambodia is willing to comprehensively strengthen party-to-party exchanges with China, deepen political mutual trust, promote pragmatic cooperation in various fields, enhance youth and cultural exchanges, and strengthen coordination and cooperation with China on international and regional affairs.

