Chinese vice premier encourages foreign firms to continuously invest, develop in China

Xinhua) 15:43, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 3 (Xinhua) -- It is hoped that more French and European companies will continue to develop their business operations in China and share its development opportunities, Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng said on Tuesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting in Beijing with Frédéric Oudéa, chairman of the board of directors of French pharmaceutical giant Sanofi.

He said that economic and trade cooperation between China, France, and the broader European continent has many converging interests and strong complementarities, providing broad space for development.

China is continuously opening up to the outside world at a high level and building a market-oriented, law-based and internationalized business environment, He said, welcoming more French and European companies, including Sanofi Group, to continue to develop in China and share its development opportunities.

Oudéa said that Sanofi Group is optimistic about the prospects of China's economic development and is willing to deepen its presence in the Chinese market and contribute more practical results to the mutually beneficial cooperation between China and France and between China and Europe.

