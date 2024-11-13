Invest in China: Global eye care giant shares Chinese vision for brighter life

BEIJING, Nov. 13 (Xinhua) -- Major international eye care and eyewear provider, EssilorLuxottica, has a clear vision for long-term development in China as the country's growing pursuit of high-quality and healthy lifestyles points to a rosy future for this sector.

"China's economy is transitioning to high-quality development, with new quality productive forces starting to drive economic growth. The consumer market is also in a crucial period of transformation, with significant untapped potential," Lim Kok Leong, head of professional solutions for Greater China at EssilorLuxottica, told Xinhua.

"Consumer demands are shifting towards higher quality, comfort and adaptability for different lifestyles," Lim said. "Consumers need not just clear sight but also better sight. Their demands for eye care and eyewear become more specialized, diverse and lifestyle-oriented."

China has a large population with myopia. In 2022, the overall myopia rate among children and adolescents across the country was 51.9 percent, according to the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration.

China has since the 1980s introduced national plans and policies related to blindness prevention and eye health, with a focus on the prevention and treatment of diseases such as trachoma, cataracts and myopia in children and adolescents to enhance the overall eye health of its population.

Since entering the Chinese market in 1995, EssilorLuxottica has seen steady business growth and has continued to expand its local presence. In China, the group provides a complete range of myopia management solutions for children and adolescents in a way that suits their different lifestyles and wearing habits.

The group currently operates 10 production bases and two R&D centers in China -- in its quest to meet eye health needs across the full life cycle.

Manufacturing advantages in China, including efficient manufacturing infrastructure and state-of-the-art production technologies, create significant impact and opportunities for EssilorLuxottica, Lim said, while adding that the Chinese market plays an important role in the group's global R&D layout.

"For the optical industry, new quality productive forces point the direction for next stage development," Lim noted.

With presbyopia sufferers over the age of 40 in mind, the company recently took the step of pioneering the use of digital twinning in progressive lens design, which is aimed at providing a sharper visual experience.

At the 7th China International Import Expo held in Shanghai last week, EssilorLuxottica signed up for advanced manufacturing projects involving two Chinese local governments to introduce innovative and digital technology in the process of lens manufacturing, with the aim of expanding production efficiency and capacity.

"We are very optimistic about the future of China's optical industry," Lim said. "In the future, we hope to accelerate the pace of introducing global innovative products into China."

