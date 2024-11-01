Over 90 pct of foreign companies satisfied with China's business environment: survey

Xinhua) 08:15, November 01, 2024

An aerial drone photo taken on May 16, 2024 shows the city test track of Volkswagen China Technology Company (VCTC) in Hefei, east China's Anhui Province. (Xinhua)

BEIJING, Oct. 31 (Xinhua) -- More than 90 percent of foreign-funded companies in China are satisfied with the country's business environment, according to a survey released on Thursday.

The survey, carried out in the third quarter of this year among over 400 foreign businesses, also revealed that about 50 percent of the respondents said they find the Chinese market more attractive, according to Sun Xiao, spokesperson of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

Over 60 percent of the surveyed U.S. enterprises said the attraction of the Chinese market for foreign investment becomes stronger, up 15.26 percentage points quarter on quarter, said Sun.

Sun said that about 20 percent of the surveyed foreign enterprises plan to increase investment in China, up 2.07 percentage points quarter on quarter.

About 54.76 percent of the surveyed overseas companies choose to increase investment in China by expanding production lines or pursuing digital transformation.

