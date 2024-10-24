Coca Cola reports rising revenue in Q3, reaffirms confidence in Chinese market

Xinhua) 18:55, October 24, 2024

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24 (Xinhua) -- The Coca-Cola Company reported its third-quarter earnings results Wednesday, with the revenue reaching 11.85 billion U.S. dollars, exceeding the estimate of 11.61 billion U.S. dollars.

The company's operating income reached 2.51 billion U.S. dollars, and its net income reached 2.85 billion U.S. dollars. Comparable earnings per share grew 5 percent to 0.77 U.S. dollars, beating estimates.

"Our business continues to demonstrate resilience in the face of a dynamic external environment," said James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Company.

In terms of categories, sales of sparkling soft drinks and trademark Coca-Cola were steady. Coca-Cola Zero Sugar grew 11 percent, and tea grew 7 percent, driven by growth in the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Quincey mentioned the growth potential of the Chinese market, reaffirming the company's long-term confidence in its prospects. He also stated that the company will continue to invest to seize future growth opportunities.

In recent years, Coca-Cola China has actively expanded its presence across various regional markets in the Chinese mainland, with a particular focus on deepening its development in the South China market.

