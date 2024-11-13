China welcomes foreign-invested firms deepening mutually-beneficial cooperation: vice premier

Xinhua) 09:03, November 13, 2024

Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, meets with Andrew Schlossberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invesco, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 12, 2024. (Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

BEIJING, Nov. 12 (Xinhua) -- China is promoting high-level opening-up in the financial sector and welcomes foreign-invested enterprises to deepen mutually-beneficial cooperation, Vice Premier He Lifeng said in Beijing on Tuesday.

He, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting with Andrew Schlossberg, President and Chief Executive Officer of Invesco.

Noting that China is continuing to deepen the reform of the capital market, steadily expanding the institutional opening up of the financial sector, and striving to provide high-quality financial services for economic and social development, He said that companies from all countries are welcome to continue deepening investment cooperation with China for mutual benefit and win-win results.

Schlossberg expressed his optimism about the development prospects of China's financial market, saying his company is willing to take China's further comprehensive deepening of reform as an opportunity to continue expanding cooperation with China.

