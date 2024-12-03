Home>>
China voices concern over situation in northwest Syria
(Xinhua) 08:57, December 03, 2024
BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China voiced deep concern over the situation in northwest Syria, and will support the country in its efforts to safeguard national security and stability, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said here on Monday.
Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query related to the recent escalation of violence in Syria.
"As a country that has friendly relations with Syria, China is willing to make efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the country," the spokesperson said.
According to reports, large-scale clashes between Syrian government forces and rebel militants in northwestern Syria's Aleppo have caused approximately 1,000 deaths over the past three days.
(Web editor: Zhang Kaiwei, Zhong Wenxing)
Photos
Related Stories
- Chinese embassy in Syria holds event to celebrate National Day
- Syrian heritage exhibition tour wows visitors across China
- China donates medical equipment to Syrian hospital
- China Aid, IFRC launch humanitarian project to strengthen Syrian health sector
- Chinese envoy urges collective efforts to alleviate humanitarian crisis in Syria
About People's Daily Online | Join Us | Contact Us
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.
Copyright © 2024 People's Daily Online. All Rights Reserved.