China voices concern over situation in northwest Syria

Xinhua) 08:57, December 03, 2024

BEIJING, Dec. 2 (Xinhua) -- China voiced deep concern over the situation in northwest Syria, and will support the country in its efforts to safeguard national security and stability, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Lin Jian said here on Monday.

Lin made the remarks at a regular press briefing when answering a query related to the recent escalation of violence in Syria.

"As a country that has friendly relations with Syria, China is willing to make efforts to prevent further deterioration of the situation in the country," the spokesperson said.

According to reports, large-scale clashes between Syrian government forces and rebel militants in northwestern Syria's Aleppo have caused approximately 1,000 deaths over the past three days.

