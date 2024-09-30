Chinese embassy in Syria holds event to celebrate National Day

DAMASCUS, Sept. 29 (Xinhua) -- Officials from the Chinese Embassy in Syria and the Syrian government celebrated the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China in Damascus on Sunday, highlighting the strengthening ties between the two nations.

During a reception, Chinese Ambassador Shi Hongwei noted China's rapid development over the past 75 years, attributing the country's transformation into the world's second-largest economy to the leadership of the Communist Party of China.

Shi stated China has achieved remarkable economic growth, emphasizing China's growing global role and its commitment to peaceful development and multilateral cooperation.

The Chinese envoy also reaffirmed China's support for Syria, condemning foreign interference and unilateral sanctions.

"China stands with Syria in protecting its sovereignty and supports its reconstruction efforts," he remarked. The ambassador called for continued cooperation across various fields, praising the enduring friendship between the two countries.

Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib praised China's development model, stating, "China's rise is rooted in cooperation and respect for international law."

He highlighted the historical relationship between Syria and China, which dates back thousands of years, noting that it has strengthened with recent high-level visits and agreements.

