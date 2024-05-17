China Aid, IFRC launch humanitarian project to strengthen Syrian health sector

May 17, 2024

Shi Hongwei (L), China's ambassador to Syria, Khaled Hboubati (C), head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), and Sonja Bjorklund, the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) manager in Syria, speak to the media in Damascus, Syria, May 15, 2024. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

DAMASCUS, May 16 (Xinhua) -- The China International Development Cooperation Agency (China Aid), the International Federation of Red Cross (IFRC) and Red Crescent Societies in Syria unveiled a collaborative initiative on Wednesday to bolster the health sector in war-torn Syria.

The project, announced at a ceremony attended by dignitaries including China's ambassador to Syria, Shi Hongwei, and Khaled Hboubati, head of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent (SARC), as well as Sonja Bjorklund, the IFRC manager in Syria, aims to provide crucial health assistance through the deployment of mobile clinics and other resources.

"This project focuses on the health sector. We will provide assistance including providing some mobile health units, and primary health clinics, and in addition we will provide some food baskets for the needy Syrians. We hope that this project will play a role in providing humanitarian assistance to the Syrian side," Shi said.

Hboubati echoed the sentiments of collaboration, emphasizing the importance of such partnerships in alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people. "This partnership is committed to supporting the affected societies in Syria," he said, noting that this initiative marks the first of its kind between SARC and the China Aid agency.

The project, operating within the framework of the Global Development Fund initiative, seeks to enhance healthcare services and address food insecurity among the most vulnerable populations in Syria.

"We strive to enhance healthcare by supporting five mobile clinics and three dispensaries for the Syrian Red Crescent, in addition to ensuring food security for affected families," Hboubati said.

Bjorklund, the IFRC Syria manager, emphasized the project's commitment to mitigating the suffering of the Syrian people, noting that over 67,000 people have received services through the China Aid agency so far.

"This project we are launching here today will indeed support Syrian Arab Red Crescent health facilities and will also support Syrian Arab Red Crescent to help families in dire need of food aid," Bjorklund said.

