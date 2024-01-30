China donates 10 mln USD worth of communications equipment to Syria

Xinhua) 13:20, January 30, 2024

DAMASCUS, Jan. 29 (Xinhua) -- China has donated communications equipment worth approximately 10 million U.S. dollars to Syria aimed at helping restore and strengthen the country's war-damaged telecom stations.

A delivery ceremony was held on Monday here in the Syrian capital with the attendance of Syrian Minister of Communications and Technology Iyad Mohammad al-Khatib and Chinese Ambassador to Syria Shi Hongwei.

The batch would equip 26 major base stations in four Syrian provinces of Rural Damascus, Aleppo, Hama, and Deir al-Zour to offer voice and Internet services to over 100,000 families, the Chinese embassy said in a statement.

The project's installation and maintenance are expected to create nearly 1,000 new jobs in the regions, improving the local economy and people's livelihood, it noted.

Al-Khatib said the donation would play a key part in restoring basic services and communications in areas plagued by terrorism, building a more robust local economy, and indirectly facilitating the return of displaced people to their homes.

Shi, for his part, voiced China's commitment to providing further assistance according to the needs of the Syrian people. He underscored the historical and distinguished relations between China and Syria.

The donation is part of the ongoing humanitarian and relief aid provided by the Chinese government to Syria, which has been fractured by a nearly 13-year civil war.

China has consistently extended medical and relief aid to Syria, demonstrating its unwavering support for easing the immense suffering endured by the Syrian people.

