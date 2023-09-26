Chinese premier meets Syrian president in Beijing

Xinhua) 08:35, September 26, 2023

Chinese Premier Li Qiang meets with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Sept. 25, 2023. The Syrian president came to China to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province. (Xinhua/Rao Aimin)

BEIJING, Sept. 25 (Xinhua) -- Chinese Premier Li Qiang met with Syrian President Bashar al-Assad in Beijing on Monday.

The Syrian president came to China to attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Asian Games held in Hangzhou, capital city of east China's Zhejiang Province.

Li said that China and Syria have shared a time-honored friendship and are true friends who stand together through thick and thin.

The two heads of state jointly announced the establishment of the China-Syria strategic partnership in Hangzhou, drawing a new blueprint for the development of the bilateral relations, Li said.

The premier said China is ready to work with Syria to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, push for new achievements in bilateral cooperation and bring more benefits to the two peoples.

Li said China will continue to firmly support Syria in safeguarding its national independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, follow a development path suited to its national conditions, and firmly oppose external interference in Syria's internal affairs.

China welcomes Syria's participation in the Belt and Road Initiative, will continue to support Syria's reconstruction, recovery and development, and is willing to expand bilateral economic and trade exchanges with Syria, and strengthen people-to-people exchanges and cooperation, Li added.

Noting that China is willing to strengthen coordination with Syria to effectively combat terrorism, Li called for further solidarity and cooperation to resist risks and oppose hegemony, safeguard international fairness and justice, and better safeguard the common interests of the two countries and other developing countries.

Assad expressed appreciation for China's assistance in supporting Syria's economic and social development, alleviating the humanitarian crisis and providing earthquake relief.

China is playing an important role in international affairs, the president said, adding that Syria is willing to work with China to implement the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

Syria stands ready to further deepen cooperation with China in economic, cultural and other fields, and to safeguard the common interests of the two sides, Assad added.

