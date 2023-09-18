Syrian officials express enthusiasm for Hangzhou Asian Games

Xinhua) 11:07, September 18, 2023

DAMASCUS, Sept. 16 (Xinhua) -- Syrian officials have expressed their admiration for the upcoming Asian Games scheduled to commence later this month in Hangzhou, China.

Ayman Sousan, Syrian assistant foreign minister, lauded China for hosting the Asian Games. "We warmly welcome China's hosting of these sporting events aimed at bringing Asian peoples closer together, and there is no one better than China to fulfill this role because China treats everyone with respect and wishes prosperity for all," he told Xinhua.

Acknowledging China's organizational capabilities, Sousan voiced his optimism about the forthcoming Games. "We are confident that the upcoming Asian Games in China at the end of this month will excel in all areas because we are accustomed to China doing things very well," he said.

Furthermore, Sousan extended his best wishes, saying, "We wish friendly China every success in managing and organizing these events, and we are confident in their abilities."

Emad Mustafa, former Syrian Ambassador to China, expressed his fondness for the host city, Hangzhou. "Very soon, we will witness the opening of the Asian Games in Hangzhou, and Hangzhou is not only one of the most beautiful cities in China but perhaps one of the most beautiful cities in the world," he told Xinhua.

Mustafa also conveyed his trust in China's capability. "We believe that China will once again dazzle the world with excellent organization and highly successful Games. We wish all athletes outstanding success, and best wishes to the great China," he said.

